Doncaster filmed Still Open All Hours to return to TV at Christmas, BBC confirms

Doncaster filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours will return to TV this Christmas for a special festive episode and new series, the BBC has confirmed.

The cornershop classic starring Sir David Jason will begin its fourth series during the festive period after the BBC announced its Christmas line-up this morning.

However, no date or time has yet being confirmed for the show, which will also star Johnny Vegas and Tim Healy.

Filming for the fourth series took place in Doncaster in September.

Cameras returned to the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby for the two-week shoot.

The release of the fourth series will mean the new show will equal the number of series of the original show which ran from 1973 to 1985 and introduced us to comedy legend Ronnie Barker as stuttering, miserly shopkeeper Arkwright and his long-suffering, put upon errand boy nephew Granville (Sir David Jason).

The cornershop comedy returned to BBC1 last Christmas for a third series. The revival came after a Christmas special from 2013 which proved to be the biggest hit of that year's festive programming.

The new series have seen Jason reprising Granville, who now runs the shop, with his son Leroy.

Meanwhile, Mrs Brown's Boys will return for two festive shows on the BBC, with other Christmas highlights including a French and Saunders reunion.

Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are together again for the first time in 10 years, to mark their 30th anniversary.

Victoria Wood is being celebrated with Our Friend Victoria, which will show clips of the late comedian.

Other shows include Peter Capaldi's final Doctor Who episode.