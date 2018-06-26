Doncaster football fan given banning order after anti-Semitic song at World Cup

A Doncaster football fan who was featured in a video singing an anti-Semitic song at the World Cup in Russia has been given a three year football banning order.

David Batty, 58, was one of two men handed the orders after a video appearing to show England fans singing an anti-Semitic song at the World Cup was shared online.

David Batty of Doncaster was filmed singing an anti-Semitic song and appearing to make Nazi salutes in the video filmed in Russia.

The behaviour of Batty and fellow fan Michael Burns in a bar in the Russian city of Volgograd was described as "disgraceful" by a district judge.

In a statement released by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) on Saturday, it was confirmed that the two men were to be served banning orders in relation to the incident.

The city of Volgograd, which was the venue for England's 2-1 win over Tunisia, was formerly known as Stalingrad - the site of one of the bloodiest battles in history when Soviet soldiers repelled Hitler's army during the Second World War.

The pair both accepted the banning notice, which was served under the 1989 Football Spectators Act, when they appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

Batty and 52-year-old Burns, from Billingham in Cleveland, both looked emotionless as they were told that they would not be able to be within a two-mile radius of any England football matches until 2021.

The court heard how the pair both had tickets for upcoming matches at the 2018 World Cup, but district judge Charlotte Holland said their non-attendance of these fixtures was an "unfortunate consequence of their actions".

She added: "I have seen the activity that you were involved in and seen the still images from what you did.

"You know that at this time people are getting behind the national team, including children, and your actions are ruining that."

Malcolm Christy, prosecuting, told the court how the pair had been involved in "inappropriate singing" and that a three-year ban would be the most suitable punishment.

A third man, 57-year-old Michael Herbert, was handed a five-year banning order at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the NPCC said.

Last Wednesday, a spokesman for the FA said of the footage: "We strongly condemn the actions of the people in this video.

"The disgraceful conduct of the individuals in this video does not represent the values of the majority of English football fans supporting the team in Russia."

Another man, Paul Johnson, 25, of Banbury, Oxfordshire, was given a three-year football banning order at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Saturday following a separate incident on a train near Moscow on June 16, the NPCC said.