Doncaster golfer Josh Berry poised to represent England at under-16 level

Doncaster golfer Josh Berry is part of the England under-16s boys squad preparing for this weekend's clash with Ireland.

The match-up between the two nations marks the season finale and follows England's recent 13-7 win over Wales at Newport GC.

Josh, aged 14, is part of a six-strong team poised to play the Irish at Hunstanton GC, in Norfolk, on Saturday and Sunday.

Josh is the most youthful in the team, alongside Worcestershire's Hugh Adams and Essex’s Harley Smith.

England under-16 Team Manager Nick Over says he is excited at what lies ahead for the squad heading into 2020.

“It’s been another excellent season in terms of results," said Over. "And, when you look at the age range of this squad, it augurs well for the future.

“It’s not unusual to have one 14-year old in a squad of this level, but to have three shows just how much quality is coming through the ranks.

“You do wonder how they will cope with a little bit of pressure playing at this level so young, but I have to say that against Wales they all performed admirably.

“They all prepared thoroughly and weren’t daunted by pulling on the shirt to represent England."

Over says that Berry and his teammates are looking to finish the year on a high ahead of a busy 2020.

He added: "As always we are building towards the Home Internationals and the European Championships in 2020.

“We are looking to claim a medal at the Europeans and from that to qualify for the World Championships in Japan.

“Games such as this one against Ireland are all part of the preparations as we look towards that end goal.”

Performance Manager Stephen Burnett said: “Hunstanton is a terrific venue and I’m sure the boys will love the course.”

The squad in full: Hugh Adams (Hagley and Worcestershire); Jack Bigham (Harpenden and Hertfordshire); Josh Berry (Doncaster and Yorkshire); Jack Ingham (Eindhovensche, Holland); Harley Smith (Rayleigh and Essex); Reis Suart (Welwyn Garden City and Hertfordshire).