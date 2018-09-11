Doncaster Great British Bake Off star to release cookery book

A Doncaster star of the Great British Bake Off who became famous for listening and singing to her cakes is to release a cookery book.

Val Stones, who starred in the 2016 series of the hit baking show, revealed on Twitter that her debut book, The Cake Whisperer, is nearing completion.

She said: “Getting really excited – saw the proof copy of my recipe book and I have to look through now so it can go off to the publisher on Friday.

READ MORE: Doncaster baker Val Stones in tears after being booted off Great British Bake Off

“It’s been a labour of love and still three bakes to do and photo.”

Val, 68, was left heartbroken after Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood made the decision to send her home during her time on the show two years ago.

Doncaster Great British Bake Off star Val Stones.

The former headteacher from Conisbrough, who now lives near Yeovil, broke down when it was revealed that she was to leave the competition but she insisted she wasn't upset by the decision.

READ MORE: Doncaster baker Val Stones set for Bake Off bread challenge

She said: "I'm not unhappy. I had a great time with some great people - and I didn't expect it. I didn't expect to ever get here, never mind be on it.

"When you bake, you always bake for a reason - because you're giving something to people.

"You're giving it to people so you do the best you can and make bake with love. Whenever I make anything, I stir love into it and I knead love into it so when I present it, it's special.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran woos Doncaster Bake Off star Val Stones on Twitter

"Of course I was disappointed but you have to just go with it. Somebody has got to have a soggy bottom, so it might as well be me."