Doncaster hotel owner begins bid to win TV’s Four In A Bed show

A Doncaster hotel owner will begin her quest to win TV’s Four In A Bed show tonight.

Tracy Ward, who runs Rigsby’s Guest House, will be one of the contestants on the latest series of the Channel 4 reality show which sees bed and breakfast owners taking it in turns to stay in each other’s premises before giving their verdicts – good and bad.

The new series begins airing at 5pm on Channel 4 today.

And Tracy, who runs the Thorne Road business on her own, is looking forward to showing off the guest house on national television.

She said: “Four in a Bed, had been contacting me over the years with emails and letters, but I felt it wasn't the right time until I was happy with how the business would be portrayed on TV.

“After many years of fantastic reviews from TripAdvisor and guests staying with me. I decided the time was right, knowing just how special my guest house is to me and was time to show it off.”

Filming for the show took place earlier this year – and Tracy admits it was a frightening ordeal visiting the three other B&Bs as well as welcoming guests to her own venue.

She said: “The first day of filming was nerve-racking. The crew were reassuring but being the only one who didn't bring a friend or a staff member, I was alone the entire week of filming.”

The first part of the show sees Tracy transported to a hotel in Wales before returning to her own hotel to welcome the other contestants.

The programme sees each hotel owner paying what they think is acceptable for their stay – with the winner the establishment with the best value for money.

She added: “As we all did the previous day, they now did to my business, harsh or kind.

“I know nothing of what has been said on camera about me or Rigsby's so watching it on the day will be just as eye opening.”

Filming also included Tracy taking her guests to Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park to feed the attraction’s polar bears and also enjoying a meal at the Crab and Moo restaurant on Bennetthorpe.

The remainder of the show will see Tracy stopping at hotels in Wiltshire and Saffron Waldon in Essex – and giving her verdicts on her stays to camera before the winner is revealed.

She added: “My experience being hasn't made me do anything different.

“Winning was never the aim, it is a competition.

“I feel very proud of my small independent business and what I have created on my own.

“I hope the show will increase footfall and drive more people to visiting Doncaster and to stay at my guest house.”

The show will be shown at 5pm on Channel 4 every day this week with the winner revealed on Friday.