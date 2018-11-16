Doncaster junior football team cooks up tasty sponsorship deal with food and drink firms

A Doncaster junior football club has served up a tasty sponsorship deal – after linking up with two local food and drink firms.

Sprotbrough and Cusworth Crusaders U9s have signed a deal with both Otto’s wine bar and The Pantry, a local butchers and bakers, to have the firms’ names emblazoned on players’ shirts for the season.

Sprotbrough Crusaders U9s have announced a sponsorship deal with Otto's Wine Bar. Pictured are Coach Simon Morgan, Dylan Flint/ Bailey Morgan/Billy Stothard/Jacob Thompson (Coach behind) Nat Thompson, William Walker/Harry Jeffery/Charlie Alderson/ Freddy Mears (Coach Manager) Matthew Mears.

Otto's, which is based in Sprotbrough, has lent its name to the club’s green kit while The Pantry, which is also situated in the village, has its name on the club’s blue kit.

Coach Matt Mears said: “The team have been preforming very well with more wins than anything else and lots of great goals and team spirit.”

The club has also linked up with The Pantry in Sprotbrough. Pictured are Coach manager Matthew Mears, Freddy Mears/Bailey Morgan / Dylan Flint/William Walker/ Jacob Thompson (coach behind Nat Thompson) Harry Jeffery/ Billy Stothard / Charlie Alderson Coach Simon Morgan

The club play their games at Richmond Hill School where half of the team attend.

Sprotbrough and Cusworth Crusaders have age groups from 6 to under 18s.