Doncaster Knights miss chance to claim victory at Coventry

DONCASTER Knights were left to rue their profligacy as they fell 18-6 at Coventry on Saturday.

Clive Griffiths’s side produced a spirited performance against their hosts but failed to make the most of their chances when they arrived.

The South Yorkshire club will certainly need to remedy that on Saturday when Ealing Trailfinders arrive at Castle Park. Doncaster were only 8-6 behind at half-time against Coventry with Sam Olver slotting two penalties.

They had also seen prop Robin Hislop - on his 50th club appearance - sin-binned, Coventry scoring their try via Joe Buckle when Knights were down to 14 men.

However, despite plenty of encouraging signs, the visitors could not add to their tally in the second period.

Instead, Coventry’s Rory Jennings slotted a penalty just before the hour mark and then they created their second try.

Thomas Kessel kicked over the Doncaster defence into their 22 and saw a kind bounce allow Maxwell Trimble to finish off.

Jennings converted and, though Knights managed to force some pressure of their own, nothing came from it,

Ben Hunter had one gilt-edged chance as they looked to drive over but he spilled at the crucial moment and the hosts were able to clear.