Doncaster man facing time in jail after pleading guilty to sex assault and child porn charges

A Doncaster man is facing time in prison, after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences including sexual assault and making indecent images of children.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, Keith Benton, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault and to three counts of making indecent photographs of children, deemed to be in Categories B-C.

Under the law, 'making' an indecent image can refer to the 'opening, accessing, downloading and storing of online content'.

Judge David Dixon adjourned the case until May 29 this year, to allow for reports to be prepared, and bailed Benton, of Parkstone Grove, Hatfield until then.

He told Benton: "You've pleaded guilty to some serious offences, and what I, and other judges, want is to know a bit more about you and what led to these offences; and whether you are a risk to others.

"I'm going to adjourn for a pre-sentence report, through which your risk to others will be assessed by the probation service.

"Adjourning the case and allowing you bail should not be taken as an indication of sentence - all options are open."

Speaking after the hearing, a family friend of the person sexually assaulted by Benton said his guilty plea had come as a relief to her and her family.

The family friend said: "I know it's affected her very much, it's been hanging over head. She gets very upset if you mention it.

"I know she's had feelings of guilt and has blamed herself, but we've tried to assure her that it's the best thing she could have done."