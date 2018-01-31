Doncaster man in newspaper appeal to track down female 'crush' spotted in pub

A Doncaster man has launched a newspaper appeal to track down a female 'crush' he spotted in a London pub.

The lovelorn romeo has launched a plea to find the mystery blonde woman, who he believes is Scottish, after clapping eyes on her in the pub in Walthamstow last weekend.

Writing in Metro, the man, known only as "Doncaster Mike" wrote: "To the blonde with her parents sat in the Ferry Boat Inn in Walthamstow at lunchtime last Saturday.

"You sounded Scottish and your parents called you Eilidh.

"I was the tall blond guy in the jeans and dark green fleece with his mum on the other side of the room. Do you fancy meeting up?"

The suitor, who gave his address as Harrow, made his plea in the newspaper's Rush Hour Crush column where "commuter cupids" bid to track down people they've spotted in the hope of romance.