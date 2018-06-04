Doncaster man ordered to pay £1,000 after abandoning car at seaside resort

A Doncaster man has been ordered to cough up more than £1,000 after he abandoned his car at an East Yorkshire seaside resort.

Melvin Mawer of Adwick Lane, Toll Bar, was found guilty of abandoning a vehicle at a hearing at Beverley Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Mawer, who did not appear in court, was fined £100 and was ordered to pay £932.15 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court heard a silver Nissan Primera parked in a car park at Skipsea Sands Holiday Park, Mill Lane, Skipsea, was reported as abandoned to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Investigations by the council’s environmental enforcement team discovered Mr Mawer was the registered keeper of the car.

When officers contacted Mr Mawer and asked him to collect the car, he failed to remove the vehicle in a given time, so it was deemed abandoned.

The car was removed and disposed of at the council’s expense in February this year.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council continues to remind residents and visitors in the East Riding that it is an offence to abandon a vehicle.

The person responsible can be issued with a fixed penalty of £200 or, if unpaid and taken to court, they could be fined up to £2,500.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “In this case our officers gave the owner every opportunity to collect his vehicle and tried to assist him in its removal, but he failed to respond.

“The council will take action against any registered owner where a car has been illegally abandoned.”

Residents are urged to take the following steps if they suspect a vehicle may have been abandoned:

1. If a car is taxed, tested, insured and legally parked on the road it is unlikely to have been abandoned.

2. If you suspect a vehicle may have been abandoned first check if it is taxed by entering its registration number online at www.gov.uk/check-vehicle-tax

3. If the vehicle is untaxed, registered as off the road or causing an obstruction is should be reported to the police.

4. If a car is abandoned after an accident and not collected from the scene the owner could receive a fixed penalty.

5. If a vehicle has been abandoned and set on fire the owner can still be traced through the vehicle identification number.