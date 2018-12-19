Doncaster man smashes pain barrier to stay on course for Atlantic Ocean rowing record 

A Doncaster man rowing 2,300 miles across the Atlantic Ocean is still on course to break the world record despite battling pain, food rations and power problems.

Matt Wilds is now six days into the crossing between Africa and South America and the four-strong team taking part in the Row4Ocean challenge have already overcome a string of problems as they tackle some of the world’s most dangerous waters.

Matt Wilds is attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean

The 40-year-old from Misson is on course to row across the Ocean in 21 days – smashing the previous record of 27 hours.

In the latest update from the crew’s boat the Year of Zayed, skipper Patrick Bol said: “We have been battling with power issues which put us into survival mode.

“We need electricity for our watermakers and we had to cut down our water usage which meant rationing food and drinking water.

“We have now topped up half a tank and managed to use our auto-pilot right through the night, meaning we had two rowers on at a time.

“Now we are back on full rations, spirits are high, and we can motivate each other with extra helpings of food, coffee and drinking water. We are back ahead of the game!”

The team did have an issue last night when a fishing net got entangled with the rudder and one of the oars but they are now free to row at full speed.

He added: “The team are suffering sore backsides and hands from chafe but have also had the wondrous experience of seeing a huge sea turtle and other mid-Atlantic wildlife such as birds and flying fish.

“They also got a glimpse of the ‘Christmas Comet’ in the form of a green streak across the night sky.

The team has 1,900 miles to go in their crossing between Dakar and Senegal and Paramaribo in Suriname.

Former Hayfield School pupil Matt is part of a four strong crew aboard the boat along with Lewis Knollman and Andrew Ruinoff,