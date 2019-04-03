Doncaster Mansion House holds open day tea dance

An open day was held yesterday at the Mansion House in Doncaster to showcase its history dating back to the mid-18th century.

The Grade I-listed building hosted a tea dance and tours. Raymond Smithurst is pictured by the Peace Window.

Slyvia and Donald Hagin, pictured during the Tea Dance at the Mansion House.

