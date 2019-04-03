Doncaster Mansion House holds open day tea dance Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say An open day was held yesterday at the Mansion House in Doncaster to showcase its history dating back to the mid-18th century. The Grade I-listed building hosted a tea dance and tours. Raymond Smithurst is pictured by the Peace Window. Slyvia and Donald Hagin, pictured during the Tea Dance at the Mansion House. Yorkshire prisons and their most notorious inmates North Yorkshire MP Nigel Adams quits as junior minister over Theresa May's Brexit appeal to Jeremy Corbyn