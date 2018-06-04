Doncaster model and TV star gets married in fairytale wedding

A Doncaster model and TV star has got married in a fairytale wedding - two years after her boyfriend staged a dramatic flash mob proposal at a Yorkshire airport.

Elena Raouna tied the knot with husband Kyriacos Tsikkini in front of nearly 700 guests with a traditional Greek ceremony attended by family and friends from across the globe.

Elena and Kyri tie the knot.

The pair, who run Edlington's Red Sea Fish Bar, met after Elena, 26, failed to find love on ITV dating show Take Me Out.

Although she failed to secure a date on the programme, she later announced she was to marry - after Kyri staged a dramatic flash mob wedding proposal in a packed airport.

The model, who has also appeared on Coach Trip and quiz show Catchphrase, was swept off her feet when Kyri proposed to her in front of hundreds of passengers at Leeds Bradford Airport after a romantic break in Paris.

The beauty queen tied the knot with Kyriacos, 30, at the Holy Trinity of St Luke Greek Orthodox chuch in Birmingham last week, followed by a reception at the Chateau Impney in Droitwich on May 27.

The celebration, which lasted 15 hours, saw guests tuck into a three course meal - supplied by the couple themselves and partygoers were also treated to magic and live music as well as a host of other treats.

Guests included model and Ex On The Beach star Sam Reece.

Elena shot to fame after winning the title of Miss British Beauty Curve, a glamour contest for plus size models.

Working at the time at Harry's, her parents' fish and chip in Dunsville, it earned her the title Miss Fish and Hips.

Greek Cypriot Elena, a former Campsmount School pupil has undertaken a series of modelling shoots and signed up for online clothes retailer ASOS since her win.

She also had a well publicised Twitter spat with business mogul Lord Sugar who faced criticism after be branded her 'fatty' in a tweet.

