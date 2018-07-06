Doncaster model lands starring role in Love Island DJ Tom Zanetti's new music video

A Doncaster model has hit the right note - by starring in a music video with superstar DJ and Love Island star Tom Zanetti.

Danielle Hanson, 27, rubbed shoulders with the music star - who was a special guest in last night's episode of the smash hit ITV show - during filming of his new single Make It Look Good.

The video was filmed in West Yorkshire.

Danielle was picked to appear in the clip for the new song with a string of other models and also met up with Blue star Simon Webbe and at another Love Island star Jack Fowler at the shoot in West Yorkshire.

She said: "It was a great day. Everyone was so friendly. I only found out I was doing the video a few days before it was an amazing experience."

Danielle, who has won a string of modelling contests and made other TV appearances, spent 13 hours at the set at Broughton Hall in Skipton, filming scenes alongside Tom, 29, who made a surprise appearance in last night's show DJing for contestants in the villa.

The video for the new song, featuring Preditah, shows Tom living the jet set lifestyle inside a casino, surrounded by women and fast cars.

Danielle with Blue star Simon Webbe.

Best known for his hit single You Want Me, the new song by Tom is set to be released in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Danielle is set to return to TV screens again later this year in Channel 4 series No Offence.

Danielle, from Skellow, first made her name after winning the Miss British Empire modelling contest in 2014.