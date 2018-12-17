Doncaster MP Ed Miliband pokes fun at Conservatives over Brexit chaos with fun Christmas card

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has poked fun at the Conservatives over Brexit as well as himself on his hilarious official Christmas card.

The Doncaster North MP’s seasonal greeting takes a swipe at former Prime Minister David Cameron, the ensuing chaos caused by Brexit in the Tory party and even takes a dig at the infamous ‘Ed-stone’ Mr Miliband wheeled out before the 2015 General Election.

Ed Miliband's Christmas card

The politician has won a reputation as a bit of a joker since quitting as Labour leader - and his Christmas card has kept up the tradition.

The card takes aim at David Cameron's infamous 2015 tweet warning Britain faced an 'inescapable' choice between stability with the Tories or 'chaos' with Labour.

He also rolled out a new festive version of the notorious 'ed stone' - a rock with pledges scrawled on it which became symbolic of Labour's defeat.

The card shows the grinning Labour MP in a Christmas jumper leaping out from behind a stone and etched on it are the words: 'Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice - stability and strong government with me or chaos with Ed Miliband. Happy holidays.'

His card won plaudits on Twitter as voters hailed the hilarious card and said Mr Miliband had 'owned' David Cameron and taken an early lead in the Christmas card competition.

Last year he put out a Christmas card showing himself in a leather jacket astride a motorbike tucking into a bacon sandwich under some festive holly.

Mr Cameron has been widely mocked for sending the infamously poorly aged tweet warning of the 'chaos' which would ensue if Labour were elected in 2015.

The Tories won a majority after promising to hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the EU - triggering what has proved to be one of the most turbulent and bitterly divisive periods of politics in modern British history.