Doncaster MP says people have NOT changed minds over Brexit 

Doncaster people have not changed their minds over Brexit, Don Valley Labour MP Caroline Flint has announced.

She said in an interview with the Daily Express that the British public have not changed their minds about leaving the European Union and said that a re-run of the referendum could ‘reopen’ divisions which emerged across the country in the wake of the 2016 vote.

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint says Doncaster people have not changed their minds about Brexit.

It comes as as the Labour Party announced that it would allow the public an option to Remain if there was a re-run of the vote.

READ MORE: Brexitometer says Doncaster people have changed their minds over Brexit

She said: “We did have a people’s vote in 2016, and I don’t feel any sense that people have changed their minds.

“They want us to get on with it. The problem with a second referendum is that it will just reopen all the divisions that emerged in 2016.

“I don’t think that’s going to help the country come together.

“What I want to see is a reasonable deal that allows us to get on with things, but also concentrate on some of those massive issues that people had around the country where they voted Leave.

READ MORE: Is Brexit good or bad for Doncaster?

“Communities like Doncaster and elsewhere, didn’t feel they were getting a better share of the national wealth that they were entitled to.

“In all this debate, that isn’t being discussed as much as it should be.”

She said that if there was a second vote, the choice on offer should be ‘deal or no deal’ with no choice to Remain in the EU and reverse the result of the original vote.

READ MORE: Parts of UK that voted Brexit most exposed to its effects, report says

She said: “When people call for a second referendum, what deal are they asking the public to vote for?

“I just think in good faith we have to find a way to get the best deal we possibly can. And that’s the only way we’re going to be able to move on and bring the country together again.”