Doncaster park's adventure playground to double in size after plan given go-ahead

An adventure playground at a Doncaster park is set to double in size after plans were given the go-ahead.

Sandall Park will be the venue for the new wooden play structure which will join an existing climbing frame in the park which has become a big hit with youngsters since its installation.

The scheme is the brainchild of the Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which has transformed and revitalised the facility in recent years.

Spokesman Sandra Crabtree said: "Following on from the successful installation of the woodland adventure play area, the Friends of Sandall Park set out on a campaign to fulfil the vision of it being extended to double its size.

"Along with the DMBC Neighbourhood Team and Green Space Officer, a plan was put together, funding applied for and the campaign now nears completion."

The specially designed climbing area will consist of poles, balancing and climbing ropes, spiders' web rope systems and swings.

Constructed from hardwood timber to give a natural look and fit in with the area, planning permission has now been approved.

The project is being funded by Suez Communities Trust, which provides funding through the Landfill Communities Fund and Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Sandra added: “We are indebted to Suez for affording us the opportunity to provide this amazing play area to encourage youngsters out into the open air to play, and away from keyboards and screens.

"It will be an incredible addition to the existing play facilities in the park, taking it to the next level.

Dr Rupert Suckling, Doncaster's Director of Public Health says: "Public amenities are increasingly important in Doncaster especially those that are used primarily for leisure and recreation.

"Sandall Park is an ideal location to site these amenities as it is the ‘back garden’ for some of the most deprived parts of Doncaster and therefore the country. Doubling the size of the play area will give increased access to families to amenities that many families would not otherwise be able to access."