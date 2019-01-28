Doncaster people don’t trust politicians to sort Brexit and support People’s Vote, survey says

People in Doncaster don't trust politicians from any party to deliver Brexit – and that a People’s Vote is the only solution to the crisis, according to a new study in the town.

Members of the Best for Doncaster group asked town centre shoppers who they trusted most to decide what happens next over Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Doncaster people don't trust politicians to sort out Brexit.

Just two people thought the decision should be left in the hands of the politicians, with the majority of those surveyed calling for a People’s Vote so they can have a final say on Britain’s departure – which is scheduled to take place on March 29.

READ MORE: Is Brexit good or bad for Doncaster?

The group said that a large number of Leave voters believe that the public – not politicians – should have a final say on the terms of Britain’s exit.

A spokesman said: “Quite a few people who voted leave don't trust politicians and agree that a People’s Vote is the way to resolve this mess.”

The survey coincided with a nationwide ‘Brexitometer’ event which revealed there is even less support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s call for a General Election than there is for renegotiating Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal.

READ MORE: Doncaster MP says people have not changed minds over Brexit

In that poll, the majority of voters called for revoking Article 50 and staying in the EU.

A people’s vote was the second most popular option, followed by leaving with no deal.

Fourth most popular option among those surveyed was renegotiating Theresa May’s deal while a General Election was the least popular way of resolving Brexit.

READ MORE: Doncaster pub announces plans for Brexit celebration party