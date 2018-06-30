Doncaster people set to be honoured in first ever Celebrating Safeguarding Awards

People involved in helping to safeguard Doncaster's most vulnerable residents are set to be recognised at an awards ceremony next month.

The inaugural Doncaster Celebrating Safeguarding Awards will be held at the Mansion House on Monday, July 9, when people from across the borough are set to be presented with an award from Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, to acknowledge the vital role they have played in helping to keep people safe in Doncaster.

Alongside the awards ceremony, there will also be a number of information stalls in the Mansion House showcasing the support that is available for adults, children and families. Residents are encouraged to drop into the event between 1pm and 4pm to find out more about different types of abuse, how to spot the signs and also vital information on staying safe and well.

The award ceremony will be held at as part of the annual Safeguarding Awareness week, when Doncaster Council is set to join forces with South Yorkshire agencies to try and reinforce the message that ‘safeguarding is everyone’s business.’

Doncaster Independent Safeguarding Adults Board Chair and Interim Safeguarding Children’s Board Chair, Dr John Woodhouse said: “This is the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of safeguarding across the region. Often people either don’t understand the different types of abuse or don’t feel confident reporting it so we want to ensure people know what support is out there and how they can play a part in protecting themselves and others. There’s a variety of topics incorporated into the week but most of all we simply want people to say something if they see something they don’t think is right.

“Abuse or neglect can happen anywhere at any time so for example, whether you are a bank cashier who suspects financial abuse, the teacher who notices a change in pupil’s behaviour or the friend or neighbour who sees something suspicious, we want you to recognise the signs and know who to contact to help.”

Starting on Monday, July 9 there will be a week of workshops and events happening to inform the public and professionals about how to protect our most vulnerable residents.

Prevention is the local theme with lots more events happening over the week that residents are encouraged to attend.

A series of roadshow events will be happening in various locations across the borough including the Frenchgate Interchange, Lakeside Village and Scawthorpe Library. There is also a pre-bookable event at Cast specifically on Modern Day Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness. More details are available at www.doncaster.gov.uk/safeguardingweek2018

To report a safeguarding issue about a child, click here, or call 01302 737777.

For adults click here, or call 01302 737391.

If you need to report a concern about a child or adult out of hours, call 01302 796000.