Doncaster people spend most in UK on their mobile phones

People in Doncaster spend the second highest amount in the UK on their mobile phone bills, a survey has revealed.

The study, by mobile phone firm Fonehouse, revealed that people in the town spend in excess of £40 per month on their bill – putting Doncaster in front of cities such as London, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.

People in Doncaster spend among the highest in the UK on their mobile phone bills.

Only Berkshire town Slough was ahead of Doncaster in terms of users who spent more on their phones.

The study, based on Fonehouse’s sales data for the first half of 2018, also revealed that people in Doncaster purchased the second highest data allowances – with users buying up more than 20GB.

Again, the result was enough to put Doncaster ahead of large UK cities such as Cardiff and Belfast and again, second only to Slough.

However, the study also found out that Doncaster people are careful with their cash when it comes to paying for data.

It found that the town is near the bottom of the table for the cost they pay for their data.

