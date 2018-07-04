Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson in football shirt pledge for autism charity

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson has pledged his support for an autism charity - by agreeing to sign a special football shirt.

The soccer-mad One Direction star has shown his backing for nationwide organisation Shining Stars, which helps young people with autism after a Twitter campaign urging him to back the group.

One Direction fan Noelle Finn contacted the star via social media asking him to sign a shirt for Scottish football team Airdrie to help raise funds for the group which works with children and adults on the autistic spectrum agfter linking up with Scottish broadcaster Ross Owen, whose young son attends the programme.

She said: "I reached out two months ago about trying to get Louis to sign one of the jerseys because he is a massive footie fan.

"I created edits of the jerseys and we created the #SignTheShirtOneDirection hashtag.

"I promised Ross I wouldn't give up until the message reached Louis, no matter how long it took.

"A few days ago Louis was active on Twitter tweeting about England during the World Cup.

"I started tweeting the things we've done over the last two months and it worked. Louis saw the tweets and he is going to sign the jersey to help raise money for the kids of Shining Stars."

The money raised from the sale or auction of the shirt will go to help purchase sensory items, gifts for the children at Christmas time as well as supplies.

Added Noelle: "Louis is always willing to help children and children's charities and he is never the one to boast about it.

"This is such a wonderful thing for such a deserving group."