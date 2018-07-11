Doncaster psychic evening cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

A psychic evening due to be held in Doncaster later this month has been cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'

Medium and clairvoyant Andrew Beasley was due to host the event at Arksey's Old School Tea Rooms on July 21 - but the event has been shelved.

A spokesman for The Old School Tea Rooms said on Facebook: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Andrew Beasley evening is unfortunately cancelled.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and if you have purchased tickets you can collect a full refund. We will be rebooking later in the year."

Mr Beasley's Facebook page describes him as a "very talented local medium and clairvoyant known for his accuracy with dates and full names."