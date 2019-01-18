Doncaster pub at centre of fatal shooting to remain closed until further notice

The Doncaster pub where a man was shot dead last night is to remain closed until further notice.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot at the Maple Tree on the Woodfield Plantation estate at around 8.45pm yesterday.

Police at the scene of a shooting at the Maple Tree Pub in Balby

Bullets were fired through the pub window and Tom was hit.

He collapsed in a pool of blood and was given emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

Medics battled to save his life but he later died.

Tom was a popular and talented boxer.

His killer has not yet been found.

The pub remains sealed off and under police guard this afternoon, with CSI officers at the scene.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page reads "As I am sure you are aware, following a serious incident that happened yesterday evening, we will be closed until further notice.

“We are continuing to work closely with South Yorkshire Police and our priority as it stands is to support our staff and each other at this time.

“We apologise to anyone who had booked to dine with us over the weekend and we will endeavour to accommodate everyone again at our earliest opportunity.

“As soon as we have more information regarding our re-opening, we will share it on here. Thanks for your understanding.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote