Doncaster rapist who attacked ex-partner has jail sentence almost doubled

A Doncaster rapist who forced himself on his ex-partner while their disabled son slept in the next bedroom has had his jail term almost doubled by senior judges.

Andrew Parkin raped Ruby Smith, his partner for 35 years, in three separate incidents after he had left her and moved in with another woman.

Andrew Parkin was jailed for seven years but has had his sentence doubled to 12 years.

The 53-year-old, of Watch House Lane, Bentley, also threatened to sell her home and constantly wanted to know where she was.

He was jailed for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court in September after being found guilty of three counts of rape and one of controlling

or coercive behaviour.

But his sentence was increased to 12 years on Friday by judges sitting at the Court of Appeal.

Lord Justice McCombe said it was clear the victim had suffered "severe psychological harm" as a result of Parkin's offending.

Sitting with two other judges, he added: "We are entirely satisfied that the sentence passed in this case was indeed unduly lenient."

Parkin's case was referred to the court by the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland, under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Lawyers representing Mr Buckland told the court Ms Smith agreed to waive her right to anonymity in relation to the proceedings.

Lord Justice McCombe told the court Parkin was in a relationship with Ms Smith for 35 years and they had three adult children, the eldest of whom

was left severely disabled after an accident.

During the relationship, Parkin was controlling, wanting to know where Ms Smith was at all times and going looking for her if she did not

answer her phone immediately.

They separated last year and he went to live with his new girlfriend, but continued to treat Ms Smith's house as his own and demanded to know

her movements.

In August last year, he let himself into the house after midnight, burst into her bedroom while she was sleeping and raped her.

A few weeks later, Ms Smith was staying at her disabled son's bungalow when Parkin turned up and demanded to be let in.

He then forced himself on her while her son and his two carers were in the other bedroom.

Ms Smith went into hiding and contacted police after being subjected to a third rape by Parkin.

She was traumatised by the incidents and told a psychologist she feared he would kill her.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Buckland said: "Andrew Parkin subjected his victim to years of abuse; he controlled her and eventually raped her

in her own home where she should have felt safe.

"This abuse will have had a devastating impact on the victim and it is only right the court has seen fit to increase his prison term."