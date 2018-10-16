Doncaster reality TV star to star on celebrity dating show

A reality TV star from Doncaster is to appear on a celebrity dating show.

Model Callum Izzard will feature in the new series of Celebs Go Dating, the E4 show where stars look for love.

Doncaster reality TV star Callum Izzard.

Callum, 23, who has previously featured on TV in ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender, will appear in the fifth series of the show alongside other showbiz names such as Eyal Booker and Olivia Attwood.

READ MORE: Doncaster hotel to star in TV’s Four In A Bed show

In 2010, he won Doncaster's Got Talent and also has a BA in drama from the University Of Lincoln.

He has also done modelling work and played Kenickie in a production of Grease.

Earlier this year, he took part in the seventh season of ITV2's Ibiza Weekender as a rep.

READ MORE: Love Island stars reunite for a day at Doncaster’s St Leger

While filming the show he was mugged at knife point while making his way back to the hotel.

The star, who is currently single, has previously dated model and singer Halina McNeil.

Before going on Celebs Go Dating he said he was hoping to find "the one".

READ MORE: Doncaster TV star's delight as Queer Eye show gets four Emmy nominations

He said: "I've had a couple of relationships in the past but none of them have stuck so I hope Nadia and Paul can pull it out of the bag and find me the one, someone I can bring home to my mum and Nan!"