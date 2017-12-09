Doncaster road to be closed all weekend due to gas leak

Have your say

A road in Doncaster will be closed all weekend, following a gas leak.

Following the discovery of the gas leak in Armthorpe Lan, Barnby Dun, Travel South Yorkshire confirmed the road will be closed today and tomorrow.

The 84, 84A, 84B bus services will be diverted via Doncaster Road in both directions, while the closure is in place.

A Travel South Yorkshire spokesman said on Twitter: "#Doncbus 84,84a,84b Due to gas leak Armthorpe Ln & jnc of Station Rd, Armthorpe Ln will be closed for 2 days 9th+10th Dec, buses will use Doncaster Rd both ways."