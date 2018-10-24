Doncaster Rovers back plans to allow fans to drink booze while watching matches

Doncaster Rovers are one of several Football League clubs backing plans to allow supporters to drink booze while watching matches.

The club are supporting the lifting of a ban which prohibits supporters drinking alcohol within view of the pitch, according to reports.

Doncaster Rovers want fans to be able to drink during matches.

Several clubs are supporting the overturning of the 33-year rule which bans supporters from drinking in the stands.

READ MORE: Doncaster’s best pubs – which ones are your favourites?

While they can drink on concourses and in executive boxes, rules currently prohibit supporters taking alcohol drinks to their seats at any stage either before, during or after the game.

The Daily Mail says that Rovers have joined forces with a string of other clubs calling for the ban to be lifted.

Sunderland, who defeated Rovers 1-0 in last night’s League One clash at the Keepmoat Stadium, are spearheading the move and have claimed that the existing laws, that have been in place since 1985, are unfair on supporters.

READ MORE: Doncaster’s 9 best out of town pubs

A Sunderland club spokesman told talkSPORT: “At the Stadium of Light, concert-goers can watch Kings of Leon whilst enjoying a pint, but cannot when watching their football team. This seems discriminatory to football fans.”

Ipswich Town, Accrington Stanley, Port Vale, Forest Green Rovers, Lincoln City, Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town are among other sides calling for the rules to be changed.

Grimsby Town, Newport County and Gillingham are among other sides interested in discussing the issue

The Football Supporters Federation argue that the laws are now not just outdated but were also ill-thought out and that it was time to treat football fans with more respect.

READ MORE: Are these the 20 best beer gardens in Doncaster?

'When the laws were drafted they were a knee-jerk reaction to problems at the time,' FSF Caseworker Amanda Jacks said.

'Nobody thought them through properly and certainly didn't foresee that in 2018 we would be talking about football fans being singled out from the rest of society.'

A Home Office spokesman said there were no plans to lift the ban and added that football has 'unique public order risks', going on to say 'many incidents of football-related disorder are spontaneous, involving offenders who have consumed alcohol, often to excess.

“We are satisfied that existing legislation is necessary and appropriate.”