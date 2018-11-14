Doncaster Rovers’ FA Cup official suspended after making players play rock, paper, scissors to decide kick off

A football referee who officiated at Doncaster Rovers’ 2-2 FA Cup draw at Chorley has been suspended – after making players play rock, paper, scissors to decide who got the kick-off.

The FA have suspended referee David McNamara for 21 days after he made the two Women’s Super League captains play the game instead of a coin toss.

Referee David McNamara has been suspended.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers:Grant McCann praises pair after being taken to FA Cup Replay by Chorley

McNamara forgot his coin in the dressing room prior to the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Reading on October 26.

And rather than returning or going to the touchline to collect one, he had the two skippers – England and Manchester City women’s captain Steph Houghton and Reading skipper Kirsty Pearce – decide their ends and who would take kick-off with the game.

He was fourth official for last Sunday’s game between Rovers and Chorley at the latter’s Victory Park.

He has the right to appeal the decision.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers face away trip if they beat Chorley in FA Cup

The FA's women's refereeing manager Joanna Stimpson said earlier this month: 'The referee forgot his coin and in that moment, in a TV game, he was really pushed for time, it was a moment of madness.

'He obviously thought it was the right thing to do, he probably walked away, or the second afterwards, thought it wasn't the right thing to do.

'It's not defendable. He should have been more prepared, he should have had a coin but he didn't. It was disappointing, it's not appropriate, it's very unprofessional.

READ MORE: Chorley 2 Doncaster Rovers 2 – FA cup analysis

'The laws of the game state you toss a coin. I can't think it's something we are going to ignore. He wasn't taking the mick out of the game, it was just a really poor decision.'

McNamara will return to duty from Monday 17 December.