Doncaster Rovers fan, 28, loses cancer battle weeks after attending last game​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan has lost his battle with cancer weeks after watching his beloved team for the last time.

Scott Richardson, 28, died at the weekend after fighting incurable bowel cancer for 18 months.

Earlier this year, Scott led out Rovers’ for a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United at the Keepmoat Stadium after being told he only had weeks to live.

Fans showed their support for Scott with a chant of ‘there’s only one Scott Richo’ during the 28th minute of the game.

A bucket collection was also held at the match to raise funds for his partner Kirsten and young son Harry.

The dad of one was diagnosed with cancer in January 2017 and underwent a series of chemotherapy sessions but was told earlier this year that his battle against cancer was ‘no longer feasible.’

His death is the latest tragedy to hit the club over the last few weeks.

Fellow well-known lifelong supporters Nidge Roe and Jake “Pieman” Power have also passed away in recent weeks and have been the subject of tributes and memorials by both Rovers supporters and the club.

It is understood fans are planning similar tributes to Scott at a forthcoming match.