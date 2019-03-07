Football fans are being given the chance to play alongside and against a string of Doncaster Rovers legends in a memorial event in aid of a tragic supporter who died from terminal cancer.

Rovers fan Scott Richardson died at the age of 28 last year – and now a string of former club stars have come together to honour him with a memorial five a side event.

The event is in memory of Scott Richardson.

The tournament, which will be held at Paul Green’s A1 Football Factory – and the ex-Rovers midfielder has rounded up some of his old team-mates to play in the event which will take place on May 11.

Organiser Simon Lindsay hopes to attract 20 teams to take part – with a former Rovers star joining each team.

Current star James Coppinger as well as ex-Rovers Simon Marples, Gareth Roberts, James O’Connor, Tristram Whitman and Green himself have already committed to playing.

The event will take place in May.

Former chairman John Ryan is also hoping to attend to show his support if he is free.

The competing teams will be aiming to win the Scott Richardson Memorial Trophy in honour of Scott who died last September.

He died after an 18 month battle with incurable bowel cancer, just weeks after leading out his beloved team in a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United.

A bucket collection was also held at the match to raise funds for his partner Kirsten and young son Harry.

The dad of one was diagnosed with cancer in January 2017 and underwent a series of chemotherapy sessions but was told in 2018 that his battle against cancer was ‘no longer feasible.’

The tournament will take place at the A1 Football Factory, which is based in Pontefract.

Entry is £80 per team. The day will also include stalls, entertainment, soft play, a bar and cafe serving hot and cold food.

Places can be booked on 01977 525545 or via email at team@A1footballfactory.co.uk