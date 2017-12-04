Doncaster Rovers fanzine aiming to be named country's number one for second year in a row

A Doncaster Rovers magazine which takes a sideways look at following the club is hoping to be named the country's number one fanzine for the second year in a row at a glittering awards ceremony tonight.

Popular Stand, which has been produced since 1998, scooped the 2016 Fanzine of the Year at last year's bash. organised by the Football Supporters' Federation and is up for the same prize tonight.

The magazine is produced several times a season by editor Glen Wilson and takes a humorous view of life following Doncaster Rovers with a series of articles, regular features and contributions from fans. The magazine is not connected to the club.

Popular Stand beat off the challenge of Duck Magazine (Stoke City), Highway to Hele (Torquay United), Stand (Various), The Square Ball (Leeds United) and United We Stand (Manchester United) for the honour last year.

This time round the magazine is up against Bandy and Shinty (Nottingham Forest), The Blue and White (Chester), The Gooner (Arsenal), The Square Ball (Leeds United) and United We Stand (Manchester United).