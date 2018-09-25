Doncaster Rovers’ worst tackle in history of football’ celebrated 25 years on

A brutal two footed lunge on a Doncaster Rovers player dubbed ‘the worst tackle in history’ has been ‘celebrated’ by a fellow Football League club – 25 years to the day it happened.

It was on September 25, 1993 that Rovers’ David Moss was brought down by a crazed challenge from Wycombe Wanderers’ Jason Cousins when the two sides met – and the Buckinghamshire side have revisited the tackle on its 25th anniversary today.

In a piece on the club’s official website dubbed “the worst tackle in the history of the EFL is 25 years old today...” Wycombe have recalled the shocking lunge which saw Cousins handed a red card.

It said: “The worst tackle in the history of the EFL is 25 years old today.

“Thankfully Jason Cousins' lunge on Doncaster's David Moss didn't hurt the player or the Chairboys' chances of winning, with Tim Langford clinching a 1-0 victory.”

Wycombe, then managed by Martin O’Neill, were taking on Rovers for the very first time in a Division 3 clash at the club’s Adams Park.

The club said: “O’Neill was hardly upbeat after this narrow 1-0 triumph, with the main talking point from the game coming courtesy of a horror challenge from defender Jason Cousins.

“The Wanderers hard man had been sent off – somewhat harshly - in the previous league game against Colchester, but his dismissal against Doncaster was never in doubt from the moment both feet left the floor in an assault on David Moss, even though referee Mick Pierce deemed it worthy only of a second yellow card.

“Adams Park was stunned almost to silence, with light relief coming through Tim Langford’s second-half winner for the 10-man Chairboys, but Cousins’ challenge was all that occupied the post-match chat, with O’Neill remarking: “If he does it again he will not play at this football club anymore.

“I thought that the decision when he was sent off against Colchester last week was harsh, but his behaviour this week was a total disgrace. He should have been sent off regardless of the yellow card beforehand. It was a terrible challenge.”

Cousins had been thrown out of the changing room mid-shower at half-time by an outraged O’Neill, who stripped the defender of the captaincy, fined him a week’s wages, and suspended him for seven days.