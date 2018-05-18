Doncaster's Chef Aly back on TV this weekend for new series of All Round To Mrs Brown's

A Doncaster chef will return to TV screens tomorrow night in a new series of BBC comedy All Round To Mrs Brown's.

Catering consultant and chef to the stars Aly Mahmoud is reprising his role as Chef Aly in the new series of the BBC1 show All Round To Mrs Brown's which will begin its new series with an hour long episode tomorrow from 9.20pm.

Filming on the second series has taken place over the last few weeks and the chef has been sharing photos from the studio filming on Twitter.

Once again, he will be shown cooking for guests on the programme and stars on the first episode include EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, boxing legend Amir Khan, and queen of the outdoors Kate Humble. Jackson 5 legend Tito Jackson will be performing in the music slot.

The local businessman has previously worked with Mrs Brown star Brendan O'Carroll in a live stage show and has cooked for a host of top name stars during his career.

The comedy chat show, presented by foul-mouthed Irish "mammy" Agnes Brown (O'Carroll) proved a hit with viewers when it was screened last year.

Mr Mahoud is head chef of Chef Aly Catering, the firm he set up back in 2015 after spending many years working for a number of tour catering companies and as a private chef.

He works providing food for music and touring industry artists and crews, on site at film and TV locations and in green rooms. He has long served as both the personal and tour chef for Mrs Brown's Boys, plus he's a big supporter of the series and has worked on the MTV Europe Awards for the last five years.

The comedy talk show will then continue every Saturday night at the same time.