Doncaster’s Jeremy Clarkson to host second Millionaire series

Doncaster TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson is to host a second series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, ITV has confirmed.

The show will return for a new series in 2019 with the Doncaster born television star back in the hotseat.

The show was revived for a week of specials earlier this year to celebrate its 20th birthday.

"I absolutely loved hosting the anniversary shows," Clarkson said in a statement.

"And I cannot wait to spend a few precious hours away from James May and Richard Hammond, making the new ones."

Clarkson, Hammond and May have hosted Amazon motoring series The Grand Tour since leaving the BBC in 2015.

Also returning to Millionaire is the new "ask the host" lifeline, which, despite its limited success, provided some of the most entertaining moments of the recent run.

Clarkson was incorrect about several questions, and at one point told a contestant his wrong answer was correct, without checking his screen first.

Matthew Worthy, joint managing director of production company Stellify Media, said: "Ask The Host is back! And a quick tip for future contestants: don't use it on questions about fine art, haute cuisine or the scouting association.”

The show’s revival in May was popular with viewers - the launch and final episodes both attracted live audiences of more than five million.

Clarkson took over the presenting role from Chris Tarrant, who fronted the show from 1998 to 2014.