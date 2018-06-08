Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium set for Steps and A-ha concerts next week

Doncaster is gearing up for two huge summer concerts next week as 90s pop icons Steps and 80s legends A-ha arrive at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Thousands of fans are eagerly awaiting next week's shows - with A-ha taking to the stage on June 14 with Steps following on June 17.

Preparations are now underway for both shows with staging and lighting set-ups due to get under way ahead of the shows which were announced last autumn.

Steps will take to the stage on their Steps Of Summer tour, which is part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

The band said: “We can’t wait to play outdoors across the UK following on from our sold-out Party on the Dancefloor arena tour last winter.

“We promise to deliver a massive party at our summer gigs. Bring your family and bring your friends – we cannot wait to see you there.”

A-ha will perform at the Keepmoat on Thursday night.

The band racked up a string of hits with songs such as Tragedy, 5,6,7,8 and One For Sorrow and Better Best Forgotten. They will be joined by Aqua, best known for their number one hit Barbie Girl and boy band Blue.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, chief executive of promoters LHG Live, said: “Steps are amazing performers and put on a terrific show. We are thrilled to be working with them on their 2018 summer outdoor tour.

“We welcome their strong legion of fans who have followed them throughout their career, and new fans too. We’re looking forward to a brilliant summer: you won’t be disappointed."

Meanwhile, taking to the stage before them on Thursday will be Norwegian pop trio A-ha.

Best known for 80s pop classics such as Take On Me, The Sun Always Shines On TV and The Living Daylights, the concert will be only the sixth to be held at the stadium since it opened 11 years ago, with the group following in the foosteps of Ronan Keating, McFly, Bryan Adams, Elton John and Westlife.

The show forms part of A-ha's Full Electric summer tour of the UK and will see the trio - Morten Harket, Magne Furuholmen and Paul Waaktaar-Savoy - perform some of their biggest hits.

Support will come from OMD and The Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey.

Said Paul: "Doncaster will be a brand new venue for us and we're looking forward to coming. We want to have a good time in Doncaster and give everyone there a great night to remember."

Widely regarded as true pioneers of both music and video technology to arise during the mid-80s, they are perhaps best known for their huge and instantly recognisable hit Take on Me which made number one internationally, matched by their single The Sun Always Shines on TV – both of which were fruit of their best -selling debut album Hunting High and Low, released in 1985.

The trio have gone on to release ten studio and two live albums plus their latest highly acclaimed MTV Unplugged album.

A spokesman for the group said: "The 2018 summer outdoor tour will see the pop idols do what they do best, performing their hearts out to highly appreciative fans, and by contrast to the latest acoustic album, will see them bring a full electric set to carefully selected UK venues - promising their biggest hits and of course new material."

Lead singer Morten Harket said: “We do feel a close affinity to the UK and our fans there. We have also always seen fans travel to our shows to and within the UK and welcome all. It’s exciting to play outdoors and take our music to locations which are not traditional arena touring places. "

Tickets for Steps are priced at £39.50 (bronze), £45 (silver), £50 seated and £65 (golden circle). Booking fees apply.

Tickets for the A-ha concert cost £45 (silver), £50 for seated and £65 (golden circle). Booking fees also apply.

They can be bought via ticketmaster.co.uk and lhgtickets.com - a limited number of disabled tickets are available directly from the Club Doncaster Box Office on 01302 762576.



