Doncaster's most haunted places wanted to star in new internet TV show

Doncaster's most haunted places are being sought to star in a new internet TV show.

The producers of paranormal investigation show Are You Haunted..? are looking for places in around Doncaster renowned for being haunted.

Sara Whyman, a spokesman for the show, which is aired via YouTube said: "We are on the look out for haunted locations in and around the Doncaster area to feature on our new paranormal investigation show.

"Myself and my husband live in the area and have conducted many investigations at the more known ‘haunted’ spots; however we are sure there must be many more places we aren’t aware of."

The first episode was uploaded to YouTube last weekend and has already received more than 1,000 views.

The show will also be featured on Amazon Prime to view.

She added: "We are self funded, have filmed, edited and produced everything personally, we just need more locations to keep going.

"Can you help?"

Anyone with location suggestions can contact Sara at sara@areyouhaunted.co.uk