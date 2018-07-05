Doncaster's mystery man in white becomes Facebook sensation

A mystery man in Doncaster who dresses head to toe in white has become a Facebook sensation with fans sharing sightings of him.

The man, who is routinely dressed in pristine white clothing, has been spotted by scores of fans walking along Doncaster's main roads - and now has his very own Facebook group where followers share photos and sightings.

The Man Dressed In White page, which you can visit HERE describes him as 'the legendary man in white' and includes pictures of him on Leger Way, Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road.

Sporting a white cap, white t-shirt, coat and trousers and white trainers, the man - and his spotless outfit - have been spotted in areas such as Edenthorpe, Wheatley, Armthorpe and Clay Lane.

He is known to walk long distances to the town centre - always in his trademark all-white outfit.

The Facebook group says: "This page is a dedication to him. Please feel free to post photos/ videos!"

He sometimes completes the look by donning a pair of white gloves.

One fan wrote: "He should become a saint or Doncaster's hero."