Doncaster’s latest Lidl supermarket is expected to be open by Christmas

Work on the shop in Rossington, on the new section of road linking West End Road, and Great Yorkshire Way, is now well underway.

Construction work at the planned LIdl in Rossington

It is understood the store plans to be open before Christmas. The firm has now advertised for staff ahead of its opening.

Its opening hours will be from 8am until 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sundays.