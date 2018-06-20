Doncaster's Osama Bin Laden plane takes off for new home in Wales after £5,000 deal

Part of a plane which once belonged to the dad of September 11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden has landed in Wales after being sold off by a Doncaster museum in a £5,000 deal.

The cockpit of the plane - which was also owned by movie stars Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor - has found a new home in South Wales after being sold by Doncaster's South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum.

Doncaster's South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum where the plane was formerly on display.

Dean Smith, who lives in Port Talbot, snapped up the front of the 1960s jet which was at one time owned by Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Awad Bin Laden - the father of terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

The Dominie 125 Hawker was transported across the country by trailer - and now takes pride of place in aviation enthusiast Mr Smith's back garden.

Mr Smith said owning a plane was a dream and hopes it will raise money for bereaved armed forces children.

He said: "I pinch myself every day to remind myself that I've got half a plane in the garden.

"I've worked all my life, and just while some men spend money on going to see the football, I decided to indulge myself this way.

"I've always dreamed of owning a plane since I was kid - my uncle was a pilot and my auntie worked at RAF Stormy Down."

The father-of-three bought the three-tonne cockpit for £5,000 from the museum which is based in Lakeside. It took 15 people to get the plane transported to Wales.

He said: "It was a bit of a shock for the neighbours at first, but they've been fantastic, it's not every day you park a plane in your back garden.

Mr Smith plans to take the cockpit to charity events and air shows and hopes it will raise funds for the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers.

"It helps whose parents have died while serving in the forces," added Mr Smith, whose eldest son Christian currently serves in the RAF.

"I know all about the good work they do."