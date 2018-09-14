Doncaster’s twin town set to be battered by Hurricane Florence

Doncaster’s twin town of Wilmington is set to be battered by Hurricane Florence as it begins lashing the East Coast of the USA.

Tens of thousands of homes are already without power and sea water has been swept into streets of coastal resorts as the hurricane moves towards lands with wind speeds of 90mph.

The North Carolina city port is in the path of Florence which officials have warned could prove deadly.

Although the hurricane has lost power as it approached North and South Carolina, officials have warn it could still kill "a lot of people" amid risks of "catastrophic" flooding.

Evacuation warnings are in place for more than a million people.

Roy Cooper, the governor of North Carolina, where Florence is expected to make landfall later on Friday local time, said surviving the storm would be a test of "endurance, teamwork, common sense, and patience".

"The first bands of the storm are upon us but we have days more to go," he said.

Weather forecasters have said North Carolina is likely to see eight months' worth of rain in two to three days.

However, not everyone has evacuated the area and queues were reported outside a branch of Waffle House in Wilmington – the restaurant is used as a measure of how bad storms are.

Wilmington, which has a population of 120,000 and has been twinned with Doncaster since 1989.

Wilmington Drive, which runs alongside the Lakeside Village shopping centre in Doncaster and nearby Carolina Way are named after the city and state.