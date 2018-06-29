Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park offers free entry to mark Armed Forces Day

Military and emergency services personnel are being given free entry to Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park tomorrow to mark Armed Forces Day.

The day gives a huge morale boost for troops and emergency services with events organised across the nation.

“We are so proud and appreciative of the work they do and are delighted to offer free entry,” said John Minion of the park at Branton.

“We want to recognise the selfless service provided by our armed forces and emergency services staff and we hope they have a fantastic day at the park.”

They will see more than 400 species, including many rare and endangered animals who are at home on the 100-acre site.

Free entry is available on the gate only and redeemable on presentation of an MOD Card, Veterans Card, Defence Discount Card or Blue Light Card, along with free travel to the park by bus.

Accompanying guests will pay standard entry tickets, which can be pre-booked online at www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com