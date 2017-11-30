Doncaster Sheffield Airport announces new flight routes

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has added to its list of destinations after unveiling new flight routes.

Already flying to more than 40 destinations across Europe, Doncaster Sheffield Airport has welcomed a new Flybe route to historic Belfast in Northern Ireland, starting in summer 2018.

Regular flights will run all year round and tickets for the route are already on sale. The first flight will take off on 15 June 2018. Flights to Palma de Mallorca will also return next year.

As well as holidaymakers, local businesses have already expressed their anticipation for the new route.

Phil Johnson, Head of Procurement at DFS, whose head office is based in Doncaster, said: “I am pleased to see DSA continue to grow with new routes and the announcement of Belfast is great news for DFS. We regularly have staff flying to and from our operations in Belfast so this route will be of huge benefit to our company saving both time and money. As a frequent user of DSA for both business and leisure I also know first-hand how convenient and passenger friendly it is too.”

In addition to the new Belfast route, the popular Palma de Mallorca flights will also return to Doncaster Sheffield Airport in summer 2018. The twice weekly flights will run from 28 May through to 24 September.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director at DSA, comments: “We are always pleased to introduce more routes to DSA’s repertoire but know this route to Belfast is one that our customers have been keen to see and so are delighted to be able to make it a reality. Being able to extend our route to Palma de Mallorca is again through listening to our customers and ensuring we are the easy and obvious choice for their travel needs.”

Flybe Intern Chief Commercial Officer Ronnie Matheson, said: “We are pleased to announce an expansion to our 2018 summer schedule from Doncaster Sheffield. The brand new route to Belfast offers a flexible schedule ideal for those who want to make a short business trip or a longer break to really see what Belfast has to offer, especially as Belfast City airport is just 5 minutes from the heart of Belfast.

"The return of flights to Palma de Mallorca offers a key summer holiday route for families and we look forward to welcoming everybody on-board in the summer.”