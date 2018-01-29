Doncaster singer bidding to win Eurovision Song Contest after six UK hopefuls revealed

A singer from Doncaster is bidding to win the Eurovision Song Contest after being named as one of the six UK hopefuls.

Singer, dancer and DJ Raya will go head to head with five other acts in a bid to represent the UK at this year's final in Portugal later this year.

The 27-year-old, who originally hails from Barnby Dun, will take part in a live show and vote on the BBC on February 7 with the winner going on to become the official British entry.

Raya, whose real name is Rachel Clark, was unveiled as one of the hopefuls last week and she is hoping her song Crazy, will be the song to sway both music industry professionals and viewers at home in the show which will be screened live from Brighton Dome.

She describes the catchy, upbeat dance track as a song "all about that new guy or girl who you can’t get out of your head no matter how hard you try.”

She added: "I think the lyrical message behind this song is so interesting and fresh for this competition as instead of your typical love song, it truly captures the essence of falling into that trap of obsessing over someone. The song is about that breaking point where you feel like you just want to get that person out of your mind and shout it from the rooftops!

Raya, who now lives in London, is a a former pupil at Edenthorpe's Hungerhill School.

She added: "Growing up I always dreamed of being a radio presenter. I used to record weekly mix shows in my bedroom. I used to be heavily into 'emo alternative rock'. And I sucked my thumb religiously until just last year!

The professional DJ says she's excited about the possibility of representing the UK at Eurovision, adding "it brings corners of the globe together for positive vibes."

She has performed all over the world, provided backing vocals for Hurts, danced for Little Mix and has appeared in ITV drama Mr Selfridge.

She graduated from BIMM (British and Irish Modern Music Institute) London College with the award for The Best Performer of the Year.

And she has also worked as a session vocalist and writer for established record labels Xenomania and Ministry Of Sound.

She says that before she goes on stage she calms nerves by 'making annoying warm up noises, pacing the room and doing a little bit of yoga.'

Eurovision: You Decide will be shown on BBC2 with Mel Giedroyc and winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2015, Måns Zelmerlöw, presenting the 90 minute programme.

The winner will be decided by a 50:50 combination of viewer and music industry professional jury votes.

The other UK hopefuls are Asanda, Jaz Ellington, Liam Tamne, SuRie and Goldstone.