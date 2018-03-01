Doncaster snow update: Bin collections cancelled due to weather, Frenchgate Centre stays open

Bin collections in Doncaster have been suspended for a second day due to the weather conditions.

Doncaster Council stopped collections yesterday as 'Beast from the East' blizzards blanketed the town under several inches of snow and the decision has been taken to extend the suspension into today.

A spokesman said: "The decision has been made now to suspend collections again today. The advice for tomorrow will be to present bins/boxes as normal unless told otherwise."

Meanwhile, all the Household Waste and Recycling Centres due to be open today - Armthorpe, Balby, Carcroft and Rossington - will be open, however they will be opening a little later than normal.

Doncaster Central Children's Library is open from 1pm - 5pm today with children invited to come along and celebrate World Book Day.

Sledging destination favouriite Cusworth Hall is open but a spokesman said: "Please be aware that we are unable to adequately maintain the site today. Please take care. Be aware of slippery paths, DO NOT go near the lake and beware of ice. Stay safe everyone."

The Frenchgate Centre is open for business as usual, however, some town centre stores may be closed.

Shoppers are advised to check with individual shops before setting off.