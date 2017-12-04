Doncaster star of The Apprentice opens brand new town centre store

A Doncaster businesswoman fired by Lord Sugar on TV's The Apprentice has bounced back - to open a town centre children's clothing store.

Frances Bishop, who made it to the final five of the last series of the smash hit BBC TV show, has unveiled a brand new outlet for her Pud children's clothing store empire in Waterdale.

Frances (left) battles it out in the boardroom.

The store has relocated to The Village within the centre after previously being based at King's Arcade on St Sepulchre Gate.

The store specialises in designer children’s clothes at competitive high street prices and has been a popular retail destination in Doncaster since its opening in 2014.

The new 1,168 sq ft store is situated at Unit 6 Kingsgate.

The shop was recently awarded Best Independent Apparel Retailer 2017 at the national Progressive Preschool Awards.

Frances was one of 18 hopefuls on the 2016 series of The Apprentice.

Frances said: “Doncaster has always been a special location for us, so when it came to relocating the store we were delighted to be able to move to The Village at Waterdale.

"The Pud Store aims to bring the best quality products at the most competitive prices. We can’t wait to welcome all the Christmas shoppers in Doncaster through our doors.”

Rebecca Berry, centre manager at The Village at Waterdale, said: “The Pud Store is an excellent example of a successful local independent business and it is a welcome addition to the growing number of independent retailers at The Village at Waterdale.

"We look forward to seeing customers enjoying its unique offering and getting some festive bargains over the next few weeks.”

Frances at her previous store in St Sepulchre Gate.

Fans of Vault 14 also have cause for celebration as the popular comic book and gaming store has expanded to new, larger premises after signing a new six year lease. The retailer has now relocated to 32-34 Kingsgate from 6 Kingsgate, growing its store space by over 50 per cent.

Frances, 26, was one of the 18 hopefuls hoping to land a £250,000 investment from business mogul Lord Sugar in the 2016 series.

She was eventually fired at the interviews stage of the programme after reaching the final five.

The wife of Scunthorpe United midfielder Neal Bishop, she described herself as " feisty pocket rocket" and confessed that she was hoping to impress Lord Sugar with her positive business outlook.