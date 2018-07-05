Doncaster student, 18, died after taking party drug MDMA on night out

A Doncaster student died after taking party drug MDMA during a night out, an inquest has heard.

Teenager Ellie Knowles, 18, collapsed and died hours after taking the drug during a night out in Newcastle.

Jack Molloy of Doncaster was jailed for his part in supplying the drugs to Ellie.

Now a two-day inquest has recorded a verdict of death by misadventure and two men - including one from Doncaster - have been jailed for supplying the drug to Ellie.

And mum Natalie Pegden has paid tribute to her daughter - but still 'screams, sobs and tortures herself' over her death nearly two years ago.

Newcastle Coroner's Court heard how Ellie became ill at club Shindig, in Byker, Newcastle, hours after being given drugs on November 5, 2016.

The inquest came after a court case last November when two men were jailed after being found guilty of being involved in supplying drugs to Ellie.

Ryan Best, 22, and Doncaster's Jack Malloy, 20, were jailed for a combined total of five years.

Newcastle Crown Court was told how Malloy had been with Ellie and her friends at an address in Sandyford earlier in the day when he contacted Best and arranged the delivery of a quantity of MDMA.

Best attended the address later on that day and delivered the drugs to the occupants.

The group, some of whom were students in the city, took the drugs at the address before heading to the event at the club in Byker.

A court was also told how Ellie began to feel unwell and eventually collapsed. She was taken to hospital by paramedics but sadly passed away.

Police launched an investigation and detectives working in Central CID analysed phone records that traced the drugs back to Best.

Best admitted a charge of supplying Class A drugs and Malloy admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

After sentencing, Inspector Mal Stratton said the custodial sentences reflected how serious authorities take this type of offending.

He said: "We would urge anyone who involves themselves in this kind of behaviour to look at these jail terms and think twice about getting involved in the supply of Class A drugs."

During the sentence a victim impact statement from Ellie’s mother Natalie was read out by the prosecution in court.

In it, she said: “The impact of Ellie’s death on me is insurmountable. Ellie and I shared a very tight mum and daughter bond and she truly was my best friend.

“Beautiful on the inside and out, I ache to hear her laugh one more time, to see her face and smell her but I am left with a void that no one can fill and an image of a hospital mortuary.

“Each time I go into her bedroom I pray it’s all been a terrible nightmare and she will still be warm and snuggled up in bed but instead we are left with a room that remains unchanged since her death, clothes and make-up still visible but with no one in there.

“I still have her on speed dial and in my favourites but never again can I call her and hear her voice just for a quick natter or listen to her tell me all the latest gossip from her friends and boyfriends.

“I sob, scream and torture myself with the what might have been and am left empty now with what will never will be.

“What has been taken away from us will never be replaced, I will never watch my daughter grow up, get married and have her own children which was a life we often chatted about.

“I will never have the planned girlie weekends, shopping trips or any other cherished time nor will I see her blossom into the wonderful woman I know she would have become.

“They say time is a great healer but I disagree, as time passes it gets no easier and no less painful. Family, friends and work colleagues have helped me get by one day at a time and they are sympathetic when I simply sit there and cry.

“My only sanctuary in this whole nightmare is that my last words to her were ‘I Love You My Darling’ to which she replied ‘I Love You too Mum, Forever’.”

Best, of Northern Ireland, was jailed for four years, while Malloy, of Doncaster, was jailed for one year.

Recording a conclusion of death by misadventure, coroner Karen Dilks said she hopes lessons can be learned by young people and students from the teenager's tragic death.