Doncaster to be turned into giant Cluedo board for murder mystery game

The streets of Doncaster will be turned into a huge Cluedo board next year – for a massive, real-life murder mystery game.

Streets across town will be rolled back to 1958 as teams of amateur sleuths try to solve a whodunnit game played out in real time in real life situations.

Organised by games company Cluedupp, the The Beast of Birkness game will take place on February 2.

Played using a smartphone app, teams work together to solve clues and see if they can crack the mystery of a murderer prowling the streets of Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “It’s 1958 and the sleepy village of Birkness near the outskirts of Doncaster is gripped with fear. A serial killer is on the prowl...

“The Beast of Birkness has already murdered three people and another has barely escaped with her life. It’s only a matter of time before the cold-blooded killer strikes again - and only you can stop them!”

He added: “The Beast of Birkness is our hardest virtual detective adventure yet - do you have what it takes to crack the case in time?

“It's just like a giant game of Cluedo!”

The game will take place between 10am and 1pm and the cost is £36 per team (up to a team of six).

On the day of the event, players will compete with hundreds of others to track down virtual witnesses, solve challenges, eliminate suspects and rule-out murder weapons all across town

Tickets are are on sale now at https://www.cluedupp.com/store/p269/Doncaster