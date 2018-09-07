Doncaster to burst into flames tonight for fire festival

Doncaster town centre is set to burst into flames tonight for a feast of fiery festival fun.

Arka, a free outdoor spectacular, will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square tonight and will include fire breathing, music and flames as well as a giant winged ship.

Back for its third year, worldwide performers flocking to Doncaster to take part in the event.

The festival also offers jaw-dropping acrobatics, smoke flares and giant flaming window frames.

Presented by Polish company Teatr Ósmega Dnia, Arka recalls all those refugees and displaced people who travel the continents and warm their souls with memories of home.

Sian Dudley Head of Marketing and Communications for Cast said: ‘It’s all about bringing the best performances from all over the world to Doncaster and making our town centre a great place to visit.

“For many local people, this will be their only arts experience all year, and that’s why we make this event completely free of charge, so anyone can access this jaw-dropping event.

”This will be our fourth outdoor spectacular event, and I thought we’d never top the sheer wow-factor of previous years, but Arka really is the best yet!

“Doncaster town centre is a vibrant place of great bars, restaurants and shopping, so we’re thrilled to be flinging the theatre doors wide open and letting the arts spill out into the streets.”

With stunning staging including flame-lit structures which move through the audience and a giant winged ship, this production packs an emotional punch in delivering a universal story.

Arka takes place tonight. Tickets are free but require booking via Cast’s Box Office 01302 303 959 or website castindoncaster.com.