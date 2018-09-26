Doncaster to host launch of best-selling Filipino cook book

The author of a best-selling Filipino cook book will come to Doncaster next month to launch the new publication.

Jacqueline Chio-Lauri will be at Sprotbrough Community Library to launch and sign copies of The New Filipino Kitchen: Stories and Recipes from around the Globe on October 27.

The book is currently a best-seller on Amazon and is the first Filipino cookbook anthology to hit the mainstream that brings together stories and recipes of 30 chefs, home cooks, and writers of the Filipino diaspora from around the globe, including the White House executive chef Cris Comerford.

The book is described as “a moving and multifaceted introduction to one of the hottest cuisines of today.”

The event will include a reading, book discussion, Q&A ,Filipino food tasting and more.

Participants will also be able to get their copy signed by Jacqueline.

Admission to the event, which takes place between 4pm and 6pm is free, but limited seats will be available.

You can reserve your seats by texting: 07999386500.

Books will be available for purchase at the venue.