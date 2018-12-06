Doncaster town centre cafe closes down six months after opening

A Doncaster town centre cafe has closed down six months after opening.

LCafe opened its doors in the Frenchgate Centre in June – but the outlet, which was previously based in Nether Hall Road, announced its immediate closure on its website.

A statement under the heading “sorry we are now closed” said: “Dear customers, it is with great sadness and regret that the brand LCafé, the brill team and the owners of LCafe have no other option than to close.

“Sadly in today's climate and running costs we could not make this amazing café viable.

“All of the Doncaster public have been fantastic and to our loyal customers we are very sorry.

“There are more great coffee shops inside the Frenchgate like "Coffee Time" 100 yards further inside so don't despair.

“The company LCafe Limited is now closed and is no longer trading.”

Earlier this summer, the arrival of LCafe at the entrance to the Frenchgate Centre was heralded as an expansion of the shopping centre’s eating outlets.

The café originally opened on Nether Hall Road in September 2017 offering full English breakfasts, fresh sandwiches, and toasties, cookies and cakes.

It opened its doors at Frenchgate on June 5 this year.

Manager Simon Gabbitas started in catering 20 years ago running a pub with his chef brother and has also held positions including Executive Bar Manager at Sheffield United.

L Café took on the Graveley’s Fish and Chip shop unit on South Mall – the unit has previously been a Burger King and before that was known to many as The Golden Egg.